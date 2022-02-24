Hide
Original Source

On February 24, Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in Fox News arguing for a simultaneous US defense strategy in Europe and Asia to better counter Russian and Chinese aggression against their democratic neighbors.

What we need is a defense strategy to defend our interests and peace and stability in both Europe and Asia… China should be the priority as it’s the biggest long-term threat, but the United States… can walk and chew gum at the same time.

Matthew Kroenig

Staff

Matthew Kroenig

Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Scowcroft Strategy Initiative

China Defense Policy

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world.

Learn more

Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig

Arms Control China Defense Policy Nuclear Deterrence Russia Taiwan Ukraine United States and Canada