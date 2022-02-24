On February 24, Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in Fox News arguing for a simultaneous US defense strategy in Europe and Asia to better counter Russian and Chinese aggression against their democratic neighbors.
What we need is a defense strategy to defend our interests and peace and stability in both Europe and Asia… China should be the priority as it’s the biggest long-term threat, but the United States… can walk and chew gum at the same time.
