On November 15, Deputy Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was quoted by the Financial Times in an article titled “China’s nuclear build-up: ‘one of the largest shifts in geostrategic power ever’.” The article examined the implications of China’s dramatic expansion of its strategic forces both in number of weapons and in its development of new hypersonic technology. Kroenig argued that the United States should continue to invest in its own nuclear deterrent in order to stay ahead of China and protect its allies.

There is the danger that some US policymakers and lawmaker would give up on pursuing quantitative and qualitative strategic forces advantage over China.

