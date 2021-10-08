On October 8, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was quoted in the Guam Daily Post in an article titled “Iron Dome missile defense employed to Guam.” The article quoted from an earlier article by Kroenig published in The Hill on August 25, in which Kroenig argued that the United States needs to upgrade its missile defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

“[the Chinese military] hopes to push American military forces out of the Indo-Pacific, giving Beijing a freer hand to engage in armed aggression against its neighbors.”

