On March 31, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig authored an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal titled “Leaving nukes in Ukraine was not the answer.” Kroenig refutes the idea that the West should not have pressed Ukraine into nuclear disarmament upon the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

If Kyiv had tried to cling to nukes, Washington would have treated it like Iran and North Korea over the past several decades. Instead, Ukraine became seen in the West as a responsible partner. Matthew Kroenig

