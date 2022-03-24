This week, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security deputy director Matthew Kroenig was featured in segments from CBS, BBC Newsnight, and C-SPAN.

In a CBS news segment titled “China walks fine line between Russia and the rest of the world on Ukraine war,” Kroenig discusses China’s role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a BBC documentary titled “Are we heading for new Cold War?” he talks about the return of great power competition. On C-SPAN coverage of a “Helsinki Commission Discussion on Defense Assistance for Ukraine,” Kroenig explores NATO options for supporting Ukraine without risking nuclear escalation.

