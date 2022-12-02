On October 18, Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a Jerusalem Post article by Omri Nahmias regarding the Biden administration’s nuclear non-proliferation efforts towards Iran. Kroenig noted the limitations of further diplomatic efforts and called on the Biden administration to prepare military options.
I think they should be pivoting to the military option. The game is almost over. Iran has a breakout time of several weeks is what many outside experts are estimating.
