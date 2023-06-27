On June 27, Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland on how Niccolò Machiavelli favored democracies for their efficiency rather than believing they were morally superior.
Machiavelli promoted republics with strong institutions instead of systems in which power-hungry autocrats end up enriching themselves.
