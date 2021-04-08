Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
Original Source

On March 30, Deputy Director of the Scowcroft Center Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a USNI News article titled “Russian and Chinese Nuclear Threats Pose Problem for US Deterrence, Experts Say.” In the article, which summarizes a panel hosted by the Heritage Foundation and Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Dr. Kroenig is quoted on the threat posed by Chinese nuclear advancement.

China arguably has a [nuclear] threat advantage over the US

Dr. Matthew Kroenig

Matthew Kroenig

Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and Director, Global Strategy Initiative

China Defense Policy

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

Explore Forward Defense