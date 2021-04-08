On March 30, Deputy Director of the Scowcroft Center Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a USNI News article titled “Russian and Chinese Nuclear Threats Pose Problem for US Deterrence, Experts Say.” In the article, which summarizes a panel hosted by the Heritage Foundation and Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Dr. Kroenig is quoted on the threat posed by Chinese nuclear advancement.

China arguably has a [nuclear] threat advantage over the US