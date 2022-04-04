On April 4, Robert Manning published his biweekly column in The Hill on how interdependence can be weaponized and the systemic consequences from the Russia-Ukraine war.

“One of the many nagging uncertainties of the horrendous, epoch-altering war in Ukraine is what the endgame will look like. That is still over the horizon. But regardless, many of the cascading, and destabilizing, unintended consequences of Putin’s folly and the global response to it are already beginning to come into view.

“Few have yet to fathom just how deep in uncharted waters we are — and why it is a world-historical event, like 9/11, reshaping world affairs. Its short-term impact is already being felt, and new trends set in motion are likely to have long-term after-effects, from deglobalization to new global alignments.”

More about our expert

Related Experts: Robert A. Manning