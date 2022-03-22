On March 22, Robert Manning was quoted by Voice of America on recent North Korean missile launches.

“Robert Manning, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said that North Korea’s launch of four projectiles that appear to be multiple rocket launchers into the West Sea on the20th should be viewed as an extension of the missiles tests that North Korea has conducted in a row since January.

“’You have to see it in the context of everything else they’ve been doing since January — this acceleration of this barrage of weapons, missile tests. It’s really about developing military capabilities and he feels compelled to rush these things forward.’”

