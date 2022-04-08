On April 8, Manning was interviewed by VOA regarding the Chinese ambassador to South Korea’s criticism of the deployment of THAAD by Seoul.

“Robert Manning, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, pointed out…that the Chinese ambassador’s remarks to oppose South Korea’s deployment of THAAD violated the UN Charter.

“‘Because the reality is the security of the Korean peninsula is getting much worse, much worse, and threats from North Korea’s increasingly capable missile and nuclear efforts are making people in South Korea very concerned. And so, the idea that South Korea shouldn’t have the right to defend itself goes against the UN Charter, it goes against common sense.'”

