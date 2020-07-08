On July 8, Bryan Walsh published an Axios Future article that discussed two new reports by Robert Manning, resident senior fellow of the Foresight, Strategy, and Risks Initiative in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. In a series of papers on new challenges to global stability, Manning argues that COVID-19 has exacerbated the fragmentation of global trade and financial systems by reducing economic activity, as well as by accelerating existing protectionist trends and disruptive effects wrought by emerging technologies.

