On April 14, Manning was quoted in a VOA article, speaking about the priority of increased intelligence sharing between the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

“Atlantic Council senior fellow Robert Manning said in a phone call with VOA on the 13th that ‘the United States wishes for stronger security cooperation between the United States and South Korea and, more importantly, between the United States and South Korea and Japan.’

“‘At present, an important priority for the United States is to strengthen intelligence and defense cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan,’ Manning said.”

