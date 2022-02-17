On February 16, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security nonresident senior fellow Ronald A. Marks was quoted in an article in Yahoo! News titled “We spoke to 7 ex-CIA and Pentagon experts. Here’s what they say Putin wants in Ukraine.” Marks explains that Putin wants to reassert Russia as a major power, but qualifies that the Kremlin can only afford so much.

[Putin] is in a lot of ways the world’s meanest teenager. He really knows how to push buttons, and he knows how far he can go. Ronald Marks

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: Ronald A. Marks