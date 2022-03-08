On March 8, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security nonresident senior fellow Ronald Marks III was interviewed on a CNN segment on Russian operations in Ukraine. Marks discusses Putin’s strategic miscalculations in Ukraine, calling him “a spy, not a military man.”
