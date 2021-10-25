On October 25, Foreign Policy published an article titled “The Pentagon’s Office Culture Is Stuck in 1968” co-authored by Forward Defense and Transatlantic Security Initiative nonresident senior fellow Kathleen J. McInnis. In the article, McInnis argues that the organizational structure of the Pentagon has remained rigidly hierarchical and has failed to embrace modern alternatives that would allow for faster and better decision making.

It remains obsessed with protocol, where modern organizations have become … more diverse, inclusive, and dynamic.

