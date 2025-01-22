On January 10, Andrew Michta, senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, was published in 19FortyFive on why abandoning Europe would be a strategic mistake for the United States. He argues that US geostrategic and national security interests are entangled with that of Europe’s and to allow allies in Europe to be “pulled into China’s orbit” would be to lose the “overall global balance of power favoring the United States and democracies around the world, both in economic and military terms.”

Simply put, if America loses credibility in Europe, it will lose credibility in the Pacific, the Middle East, and elsewhere.

