On December 4, Andrew A. Michta was quoted in a Hospodářské Noviny piece that discusses the state of global industrial defense bases and their ability to impact the war in Ukraine. Michta warns that Europe and America are slow to start arms production — both in their support of Ukraine, and their own domestic defenses. Michta also advances solution to ameliorate this defense predicament, including the idea of conscription to boost soldier count.

The Russians and the Chinese are not building their forces to deter us, which would be the Western approach. But they do it because of aggression…”

Related Experts: Andrew A. Michta