On August 2, Inkstick Media published a new Adults in a Room series article in collaboration with NAEI. The topic of this month’s installment was “the announcement by the Biden administration that it would be ending combat operations in Iraq, in addition to the full withdrawal from Afghanistan, signals a new era for US foreign policy in the Greater Middle East.” It included contributions by Annelle Sheline (Quincy Institute), Eugene Gholz (University of Notre Dame), Alexandra Stark (New America) and Atlantic Council’s Peter Engelke.

“Adults in a Room” is a new series in collaboration with The Atlantic Council’s New American Engagement Initiative (NAEI). The series stems from NAEI’s monthly networking events that call on analysts to gather virtually and hash out a salient topic. The goal of this series is to give you a peek into their Zoom room and a deep understanding of the issue at hand in less than the time it takes to sip your morning coffee, without the jargon, acronyms, and stuffiness that often come with expertise.

