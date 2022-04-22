On April 22, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was quoted in an article in Newsy titled “Polish Official: Expelled Russian spies targeted Ukrainian refugees.” Polymeropoulos states that the coordinated European move to expel so-called Russian diplomats was long overdue as they conducted intelligence operations in their host states.

For a long time, we worked under the assumption that, you know, Russia uses Europe as their playground. They really got away with everything, including murder and assassination operations. Marc Polymeropoulos

