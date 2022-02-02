On February 2, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was referenced in an article in the Washington Examiner titled “How pop culture educates about real spies.” In the article, Polymeropoulos is referenced explaining how real-world espionage differs from the public perception.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.