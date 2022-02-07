On February 7, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos wrote an op-ed in the Washington Examiner on shifting the US mindset from one of disaster prevention, to one of adaptation. As the Russia-Ukraine crisis develops, “The devil and Ukraine” urges US officials to plan for the worst, instead of hoping for the best.

In thinking about the world, it never is enjoyable to plan for worst-case scenarios. Yet we must do so.

