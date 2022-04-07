On April 7, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was quoted in a Washington Post article titled “Expulsion of Russian ‘diplomats’ may strangle Moscow’s spying.” Polymeropoulos states that the coordinated European move to expel Russian diplomats, in response to the war in Ukraine, effects Russia’s ability to gather and conduct intelligence operations in key European countries.
The intelligence war with Russia is at full swing.Marc Polymeropoulos
