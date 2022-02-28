On February 28, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was quoted in the Washington Monthly article titled “How to make Russia bleed.” Polymeropoulos recommends that the United States covertly support the Ukrainian resistance with advice, training, and equipment.

Sending as many Russians home in body bags as possible, highlighting the cost of Putin’s folly, and increasing pressure on him from the Russian public and military to withdraw will be the key measures of effectiveness in such a campaign.

Marc Polymeropoulos