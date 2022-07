On July 21, Christopher Preble joined his co-hosts on the War on the Rocks Net Assessment podcast to debate the Quincy Institute’s new report on US defense strategy in Asia. They applaud the report for presenting a detailed plan and for highlighting the areas of both agreement and disagreement among the authors. They questioned the political feasibility of the strategy and whether it is sufficient to address the challenges that China poses.

