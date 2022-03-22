On March 22, Christopher Preble joined his co-hosts on the Net Assessment podcast to discuss how the war in Ukraine might end. They also discussed why Ukraine was fighting so well and Russia so poorly, and the democracies’ relative unanimity in opposing the war.

“Why has Russia struggled so mightily? Why has Ukraine fought so effectively? And why have the United States, Europe, and other democracies been so united? Most importantly, what are possible pathways to end the war? Chris commends all those helping Ukrainian refugees in these desperate times, Melanie gives attagirls to her mom and sister, and Zack has a grievance with the now-unretired Tom Brady.”

