On May 20, Christopher Preble was quoted in Asia Times about the addition of Finland and Sweden to NATO. “The addition of new members does not necessarily improve the alliance’s effectiveness. If even a single country disagrees, about, for example, the nature of a particular threat, or the best means for addressing that threat, then that could impede or delay a timely response. This is true for the addition of any member to NATO – or any other club or group, for that matter,” he said.

