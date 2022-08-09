Hide
Europe Center nonresident senior fellow Kenneth Propp discusses the state of transatlantic cooperation on sharing electronic evidence, a critical component of law enforcement investigations.

Over the years, Europe and the United States have managed—despite occasional well-publicized difficulties—to build a well-functioning international law framework for law enforcement and security information exchange that respects individual privacy rights. An e-evidence agreement containing similar safeguards would be another valuable modernizing step.

European Union Digital Policy

