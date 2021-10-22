On October 17, the National Interest published an article by Atlantic Council Nonresident Senior Fellow Patrick Quirk offering steps the Biden administration can take in its 2022 National Security Strategy to minimize threats posed by fragile states.



In the piece, Quirk discusses these threats – from non-state armed groups that fuel instability to corruption that weakens fragile state institutions – and suggests the Biden administration implement provisions of the 2019 Global Fragility Act and pursue multi- and bilateral partnerships with allies to stem root causes of state fragility while advancing US interests.

Pursuing cooperation on fragile states could be low-hanging fruit for beginning to turn the White House’s rhetorical commitment to reinvigorating the transatlantic alliance into tangible action.