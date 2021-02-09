On February 8, Defense One published an article titled “How to reconnect the Pentagon’s strategy to its budget” by Forward Defense Senior Advisor Stephen Rodriguez and Center for Government Contracting Research Fellow Eric Lofgren. In the article, Rodriguez and Lofgren argue that the Biden administration, given little time and likely less money than previous administrations, will need to align military strategy more closely to defense spending.

One of the problems of translating strategy into budgets is that the National Security Strategy and the National Defense Strategy use vague language in a bid to exercise top-down control yet grant flexibility at lower levels.