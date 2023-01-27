Hide
On January 25, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Mir Sadat and Assistant Director Julia Siegel’s issue brief on space traffic management (STM) was cited in a RAND report on cross-domain lessons for STM.

Fellow

Mir Sadat

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Afghanistan Dari

Staff

Julia Siegel

Assistant Director

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Security & Defense
Forward Defense

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

Learn more

Security & Defense Space Space Security United States and Canada