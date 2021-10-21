On October 21, FD nonresident senior fellow Mir Sadat was quoted by Politico in an article titled “Battle brews over creating Space National Guard.” Sadat commented on how the proposal has become a point of political contention and has several challenges to overcome before it can move forward.
Unless there is a plan to stand up a competitive reserve component within the Space Force, these space reservists will have to convert to other Air Force career fields…If this matter is not resolved before its creation, then we will have a Space Force reserve system that is inferior in every way to their active duty counterparts and also their reserve peers in the other services.
