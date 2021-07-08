On July 8, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Mir Sadat gave a lecture for The Institute of World Politics titled “A Space Vision To Guide America’s Strategic Competition with China.” In this lecture, Sadat discusses the modern space race with China, and the high-stakes economic consequences of this competition.
When we talk about confronting China, we are not saying we are confronting the people of China [or] China’s culture or Chinese civilization…we are talking about the regime in China.
Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.