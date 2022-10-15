Hide
On October 15, Julia Siegel was quoted in a Newsweek article by James Bickerton on how the Starlink satellite constellation is helping to enable Ukrainian forces.

Starlink has been a ‘lifeline’ to Ukraine, a country with no national space capability, and its deactivation may hinder Kyiv’s communications capabilities.

Julia Siegel

Staff

Julia Siegel

Assistant Director

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Security & Defense
Forward Defense

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

