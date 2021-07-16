On July 16, Forward Defense deputy director Clementine G. Starling, assistant director Mark J. Massa, and program assistant Julia Siegel gave a lecture for New Space New Mexico‘s 2021 State of the Space Industrial Base Hybrid Workshop titled “The future of US security in space.” In this lecture Starling, Massa, and Siegel discuss Forward Defense’s recently released Atlantic Council Strategy Paper titled The Future of Security in Space: A Thirty-Year US Strategy.
Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.