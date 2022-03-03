On March 3, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Seth Stodder, and Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative senior advisor and Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Thomas Warrick, were featured in a Lawfare blog article titled “Recent developments in AI and national security: What you need to know”. The quarterly publication highlights Stodder and Warrick’s issue brief on Biometrics at the border: Balancing security, convenience, and civil liberties.

