The November issue of Longitude, an Italian magazine on foreign affairs issues, included an article by Marco Tantardini. The article discusses various rules and space debris removal systems that could be used to mitigate the growing problem of space debris.
[Space] was considered so wide that its saturation by man-made objects could only be fantasy for apocalyptic science fiction books. And yet here we are.
