In the April 2023 Issue of Longitude, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Marco Tantardini published an article on the evolution of energy markets in the past decades and how they have reshaped global politics.
Energy independence not only has the potential to strengthen the US alliance with Europe, though an increasing amount of exported LNG [Liquified Natural Gas], but is also letting America pivot its focus to Asia, after decades of close involvement (and wars) in the Middle East
