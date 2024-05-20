On May 20, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Samantha Vinograd spoke on CBS about the helicopter crash that killed Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister and the potential ramifications for global and regional security.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.