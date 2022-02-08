Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow and Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Programs senior advisor Thomas Warrick was quoted in articles by AP, CNN, and Bloomberg Government on key takeaways from the latest Department of Homeland Security (DHS) national bulletin. His remarks emphasize the need to recognize growing disinformation tactics from adversaries such as Russia, Iran, China, and other bad actors, which can pollute domestic discourse and weaken US society.

What is most important… is for the American people to recognize that hostile nation-states and terrorist groups alike are trying to mislead the American people on a wide range of issues.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: Thomas S. Warrick