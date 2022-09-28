On August 24, Thomas Warrick was quoted in Bloomberg on the race among congressional Republicans to be the next ranking member or chair of the Homeland Security Committee.
Although there will be the temptation to launch endless investigations, there is clearly a lot that House Homeland can do under Republican leadership that could be very useful for the department and for the country.
