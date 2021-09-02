On September 2, Forward Defense and Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East nonresident senior fellow Thomas S. Warrick published an article in the Washington Post titled “I helped design the SIV program. It needs an urgent update if we want to help Afghan refugees.” In the article, Warrick argues that the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program offers a potential solution aiding Afghan refugees, but that the US government must commit the people and resources necessary to ensure the program is effective now.

… most urgently, the United States needs to honor its debt to those Afghans who risked their lives by marshaling the resources that it will take to review their claims, thoroughly and fairly, before the end of this year.