On October 4, Thomas Warrick appeared on TRT World’s News Hour to comment on recent Russian defeats in Ukraine and possible Russian nuclear use.

Really only Putin knows whether he will [use nuclear weapons]. The United States and NATO have made it very clear that the consequences for such a move would be even more dramatic than anything seen to date and that all options are on the table.

