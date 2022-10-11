On October 4, Thomas Warrick appeared on TRT World’s News Hour to comment on recent Russian defeats in Ukraine and possible Russian nuclear use.
Really only Putin knows whether he will [use nuclear weapons]. The United States and NATO have made it very clear that the consequences for such a move would be even more dramatic than anything seen to date and that all options are on the table.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.