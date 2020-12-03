Forward Defense Non-Resident Senior Fellow Thomas Warrick was quoted in The Record on cyber and election security. Warrick commended the efforts of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a component of the Department of Homeland Security, in protecting the 2020 election. He encouraged the incoming Biden administration to build on CISA’s successes.
“[The role played by the DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA,] in successfully securing the 2020 election has given a tremendous boost to the credibility and authority of the whole department. [It] showed CISA could get down in the trenches with state and local officials, and bring in the cyber heavy hitters. The Biden administration should build on that credibility.”
