Wieslander interviewed by New York Times

On Monday, February 26, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, was interviewed by New York Times to comment on the Hungarian Parliament’s approval of Sweden’s application to NATO.

Regarding Sweden’s role in NATO, Ms. Wieslander says: “Sweden’s main tasks will be to help guard the Baltic Sea and the airspace over Kaliningrad; to ensure the security of Gothenburg, which is key for resupply and reinforcements; and to serve as a staging area for American and NATO troops, with agreements for the advance positioning of equipment, ammunition, supplies and field hospitals.

