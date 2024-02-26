Read Here

On Monday, February 26, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, was interviewed by New York Times to comment on the Hungarian Parliament’s approval of Sweden’s application to NATO.

Regarding Sweden’s role in NATO, Ms. Wieslander says: “Sweden’s main tasks will be to help guard the Baltic Sea and the airspace over Kaliningrad; to ensure the security of Gothenburg, which is key for resupply and reinforcements; and to serve as a staging area for American and NATO troops, with agreements for the advance positioning of equipment, ammunition, supplies and field hospitals.

Wieslander interviewed by New York Times

Wed, Apr 26, 2023

A glimpse of Sweden in NATO: Gotland could be a game-changer for Baltic defense

New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander and Eric Adamson

Sweden's largest military exercise in twenty-five years highlights the strategically important island of Gotland in defending NATO allies.

Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security
Wieslander interviewed by New York Times

Fri, Jan 6, 2023

How allied Sweden and Finland can secure Northern Europe 

Issue Brief By Anna Wieslander, Eric Adamson, Jesper Lehto

NATO is approaching its ninth round of enlargement. The accession of Sweden and Finland—two solid democracies and defenders of the international-rules based order—into the Alliance will strengthen the core of the transatlantic community.

Defense Policy NATO
Wieslander interviewed by New York Times

Fri, Jul 7, 2023

Will eleventh-hour diplomacy get Sweden into NATO by the Vilnius summit?

New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander and Eric Adamson

At stake in Vilnius is not only the security of Sweden and the Alliance as a whole, but NATO’s open-door credibility.

Europe & Eurasia National Security

