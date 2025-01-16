Wieslander interviewed by Svenska Dagbladet

Read Here

On Thursday, January 16, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, was interviewed by Svenska Dagbladet, proposing a Nordic Shield for air and missile defense to secure Northern Europe.

Wieslander argued that the heightened security situation can be seen as “an opportunity” and now wants to see even closer cooperation between the countries in the Nordic region. One example – or a vision, as she calls it – would be to create a joint air defense shield over the Nordic countries to protect against Russian air attacks.

