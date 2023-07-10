Wieslander interviewed in Dagens Nyheter

“It is unclear what kind of agreement will be reached in Vilnius.”
“‘I think it will be some kind of political declaration. You can put it on paper or you can just express it. The best thing now is to put the declaration in the form of a statement rather than conditioning things on paper’, says Anna Wieslander.”
“What happens to Sweden’s application if there is no clear sign in Vilnius?”
“Anna Wieslander fears that the ‘energy of the process’ will lose momentum.”
“‘The imminent issues surrounding Ukraine will take over even more. The risk is that NATO loses its commitment and does not know how to proceed with the issue with Sweden’, she says.”
