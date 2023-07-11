Wieslander interviewed on Radio Sweden

Podcast Gräns
When Turkey makes demands and delays Sweden’s membership, there is a risk that NATO appears weak and that the principle of open doors is challenged. Sveriges Radio speaks to Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe at the Atlantic Council. “The process has taken longer than I expected”, she says.
Further reading
Wed, Apr 26, 2023
A glimpse of Sweden in NATO: Gotland could be a game-changer for Baltic defense
New Atlanticist By
Sweden's largest military exercise in twenty-five years highlights the strategically important island of Gotland in defending NATO allies.
Fri, Jan 6, 2023
How allied Sweden and Finland can secure Northern Europe
Issue Brief By
NATO is approaching its ninth round of enlargement. The accession of Sweden and Finland—two solid democracies and defenders of the international-rules based order—into the Alliance will strengthen the core of the transatlantic community.
Fri, Jul 7, 2023
Will eleventh-hour diplomacy get Sweden into NATO by the Vilnius summit?
New Atlanticist By
At stake in Vilnius is not only the security of Sweden and the Alliance as a whole, but NATO’s open-door credibility.