Wieslander interviewed on SVT Aktuellt

On Tuesday, July 11, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, participated in SVT Aktuellt, to discuss Turkey’s statement about letting Sweden into NATO.

“NATO membership requires a change in strategic culture for Sweden. On the military side, it is about going from planning everything nationally to entering a collective system. In addition, it is about the political side, where we of course are used to cooperating within the UN and the EU, and we are happy to be an active player, but in defense and security we have been quite cautious. Accordingly, there will also be a change to perhaps take on this active role that others probably see that Sweden often has internationally”, says Anna Wieslander.

Anna Wieslander can be heard at minute 29:30.

Further reading

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander