Wieslander interviewed on TV 4 Nyhetsmorgon

On Tuesday, August 15, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, participated in TV4 Nyhetsmorgon to discuss why Sweden’s entry into NATO is delayed.

“The agreement coincided with the summer break of the parliaments that must ratify Sweden’s NATO membership. [Sweden] could, however, have worked faster than October, which has been suggested as the date for Turkey and Hungary’s approval”, says Anna Wieslander.

